EXCLUSIVE: Paramount has brought on Holly Brix to rewrite the screenplay for investigative thriller Gasp, which is inspired by tragic true stories of women who were killed by men they met on dating apps. Barbara Curry was originally attached to pen the pic, which is based on a pitch by Mario Celaya.

The story follows a female detective who goes undercover online to catch a serial killer who is murdering women he meets on a popular dating app. She falls for one of the suspects who has been cleared, only to discover that he may be the killer.

The film is being produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Adam Shankman via their Offspring Entertainment shingle.

Brix, who most recently served as a co-producer on the first season of the Freeform series, Siren, is repped by Verve and Morris Yorn.