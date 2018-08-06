EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Pictures has optioned the screen rights to Blitzed, based on the provocative Norman Ohler non-fiction book that uncovers an untold aspect of what fueled the Nazi war machine during World War II, as seen through the eyes of Adolf Hitler’s personal physician—Dr. Theodor Morell. Morell’s position gave him direct access to the most evil figure in modern history, and the book made headlines for all of the drugs that were prescribed for Hitler and others in the Third Reich and its armies.

The book will be adapted by Paul Scheuring, best known for being the creator, writer and executive producer of Prison Break. Appian Way, Chris Donnelly, Rick Yorn and David Greenblatt will produce. Ohler will be executive producer. His bestselling book was translated into over 30 languages.

Scheuring is repped by CAA and LBI.