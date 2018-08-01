Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV has optioned the rights to Elaine Weiss’ critically praised book The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, to develop for television, with Hillary Clinton attached to executive produce, Deadline has confirmed.

Penguin Random House

The book, published in March by Penguin Random House, chronicles the decades-long fight by activists to ratify the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. According to the book’s description, The Woman’s Hour is an inspiring story of activists winning their own freedom in one of the last campaigns forged in the shadow of the Civil War, and the beginning of the great twentieth-century battles for civil rights.

Clinton will executive produce alongside Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Weiss.

A writer is not yet attached. Amblin TV, a division of Spielberg’s Amblin Pictures, will shop the project to premium cable and/ or streaming platforms.

The project marks Clinton’s first role as executive producer. It was recently announced that the former Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential nominee will guest-star in the upcoming fifth season premiere of CBS’ Madam Secretary.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.