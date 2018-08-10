EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank has been set to star in Deon Taylor’s noir thriller Fatale.

Fatale centers on a married man who is tricked into a murder scheme by a seductive female police detective. Swank plays the detective. Taylor, whose next film is the Screen Gems’ thriller The Intruder, is directing Fatale and producing with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith. David Loughery (Lakeview Terrace and Obsessed) wrote the screenplay. Dante Spinotti will be the DP, marking his third collaboration with Taylor.

Production begins in Los Angeles next month. Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales. Roxanne Avent will oversee the production for Hidden Empire Film Group, which is fully financing the movie.

Said Taylor: “Getting tough, smart, beautiful, and perplexing all in one performance is daunting – until you get Hilary Swank, then you breathe easier and things get really exciting. We’re really looking forward to making this movie and letting Hilary do what she does best – command the screen.”

Swank’s latest film, What They Had, opens in October through Bleecker Street. She stars alongside Michael Shannon, Blythe Danner and Josh Lucas.

Taylor’s upcoming film The Intruder stars Dennis Quaid, Meaghan Good and Michael Ealy and was acquired by Sony’s Screen Gems in a worldwide rights deal. Taylor separately produced with director Jamie Foxx the comedy feature All-Star Weekend, starring Foxx, Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven, Jessica Szohr. Under his new Dark Circus banner, Taylor also wrapped the Meet the Blacks sequel The House Next Door starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Rick Ross, Danny Trejo, Bresha Webb, Zulay Henao, Andrew Bachelor (aka ‘King Batch’), and comedians Lil Duval, Michael Blackson and Tyrin Turner.

Taylor’s projects are financed by his longtime business partner and lead investor, Robert F. Smith, who founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 and is the firm’s Managing Principal.

Swank and Taylor are both represented by WME.