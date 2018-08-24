HGTV has given the go-ahead for a second season of host Jasmine Roth’s , which updates generic homes in the Huntington Beach, Calif. area.
Roth is the founder of Built Custom Homes, and had her show’s season order upgraded from 13 episodes to 17 in the second season. The focus remains the same: customizing the cookie-cutter bungalows and tract homes in the coastal area.
The show will start pre-production as soon as Roth returns from vacationing, but the network has not announced when the new shows will air.