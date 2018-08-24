Roth is the founder of Built Custom Homes, and had her show’s season order upgraded from 13 episodes to 17 in the second season. The focus remains the same: customizing the cookie-cutter bungalows and tract homes in the coastal area.

A social media maven, Roth uses her Facebook and Instagram accounts to find new prospects for the show. She also regularly hosts Instagram Live episodes where she showcases the decor featured in the show’s televised episodes.

The show will start pre-production as soon as Roth returns from vacationing, but the network has not announced when the new shows will air.