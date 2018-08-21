Six Flags Entertainment and CBS Films have teamed up to scare the bejeezus out of theme park visitors all the while promoting CBS and Lionsgate’s latest horror flick, Hell Fest. In collaboration with the movie’s creators, Six Flags and CBS Films are launching new haunted attractions based on the film at three theme parks during Fright Fest which runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from September 15-October 31.

The three Six Flags venues (Magic Mountain in Valencia, CA; Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ; and Great America in Gurnee, IL) will transform haunted mazes into replicas of the theme park-themed movie’s most unnerving, goriest and epic scenes.

CBS Films/Six Flags

Hell Fest is directed by Gregory Plotkin and produced by Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Valhalla Motion Pictures. It sees a masked killer turn a horror-themed amusement park into his own personal playground, terrorizing a group of friends while the rest of the patrons believe it’s all part of the show. The film opens domestically on September 28.

Six Flags guests will walk through the Devil’s Mouth into The Hell Fest Maze and venture through a number of rooms including The Mausoleum, an increasingly narrow corridor that forces guests to feel the touch of death; The Mask Room, filled with floating white faces that could spring to life when visitors least expect it; The Doll Room, replete with dolls straight out of the worst nightmares; and The Torture Chamber, where the bodies of the disassembled, dissected and disemboweled wish to share their horrific ending.

Room by room, guests must find their way out, or risk being trapped by The Other, the movie’s deranged antagonist.

“Our guests visit Fright Fest to experience the scariest and most haunting attractions in North America. Partnering with CBS Films adds a new, completely immersive in-park experience to our existing lineup and will take this year’s event to a whole new level of fear,” says VP of North America Strategic Marketing & Partnerships Stephanie Borges.

Plotkin adds, “Fall means Halloween and for millions of people, Halloween means Fright Fest at their favorite Six Flags theme park. We are excited for Six Flags patrons to have the unique opportunity to step inside the terrifying world of Hell Fest. I can’t wait to hear the screams and laughter!”

Six Flags will also promote Hell Fest‘s nationwide release through Six Flags Media Networks platforms, including Nielsen measured Six Flags TV.