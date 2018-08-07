EXCLUSIVE: Less than a year after taking over from Conrad Riggs as Amazon’s Head of Unscripted, Heather Schuster is exiting the company, we have learned. It marks the first major executive departure on the TV side since Jennifer Salke was named head of Amazon Studios several months ago. There is no word on replacement.

Amazon Studios is not commenting, but we hear Schuster’s exit came after an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate comments during meetings, and possible misuse of power.

The ex-Ryan Seacrest Productions exec Schuster joined the Amazon fold as a senior creative executive last August. On October 24, 2017, Schuster was appointed the head of unscripted programming. She replaced Riggs, one of two close associates of embattled former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, along with Joe Lewis, to leave shortly after Price’s ouster following sexual harassment allegations.

Amazon Studios has had limited presence in the unscripted space. It’s most recognizable title in the arena is The Grand Tour.

Schuster was a producer for five seasons on the Donald Trump-fronted The Apprentice, where she worked with executive producer Mark Burnett’s then-producing partner Riggs. A SVP Creative Affairs at Reveille/Shine America for almost three years, she joined RSP in July 2013 as SVP and head of Unscripted TV. Around 18 months later, she left the American Idol host’s team to form her own production company, backed by All3Media, before linking up with travel experience site Detour in June last year.