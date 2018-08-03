Hearst chief content officer Joanna Coles may be leaving the New York company, according to a published report.

The New York Post is reporting that Coles submitted her resignation and is expected to leave the publishing giant by the end of next week. Apparently a power struggle between her and recently named Hearst magazines publisher Troy Young was the cause.

Hearst and Coles have not commented on the report.

Coles was editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire before rising to oversee all Hearst titles. She is credited as a key developer on TV shows The Bold Type on Freeform and the canceled So Cosmo, a reality show on E! that she hosted. She has also been a judge on Project Runway and a frequent guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe and CBS This Morning.