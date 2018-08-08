Digital news startup Axios is moving into longform television after striking a deal with HBO to produce documentary specials.

The company, which was set up in 2016 by Mike Allen (pictured), Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz, is to produce a limited documentary series of news-oriented specials, starting with the midterm elections.

Emmy winner Matthew O’Neill (Baghdad ER) and Perri Peltz (Warning: This Drug May Kill You) will direct and produce and work with Axios journalists to highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology – and the big topics shaping the future.

The docs will be HBO’s latest move to cover the news and politics; it has aired over 250 episodes of Vice News Tonight and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is in its fifth season.

“The world needs new, smarter ways to better understand the dominant personalities and definitive trends changing politics, business, technology and our lives,” said Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. “We see this combination of HBO, Axios and award-winning storytellers as a powerful way of bringing clarity and meaning to the most consequential topics.”