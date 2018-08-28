HBO Asia has boarded a local remake of The Bridge. The pan-regional pay-TV broadcaster has struck a deal with PCCW and Vuclip-backed SVOD service Viu to launch the adaptation, which takes place between Malaysia and Singapore in a raft of countries.

It will launch the ten-episode show on November 26, day-and-date, with Viu in Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Asian version is produced by Double Vision and stars Bront Palarae, Rebecca Lim, Cheryl Samad and Tony Eusoff. The Bridge will be directed by Lee Thean-jeen and Jason Chong.

The deal, with Endemol Shine Group, marks the fifth local version of the crime drama, following remakes set in the U.S./Mexico, UK/France, Germany/Austria and Russia/Estonia.

Viu’s 10-episode version of the show will be set between Malaysia and Singapore with a body left on the border and two investigators, one from each country, working together to catch the killer. SVOD service Viu, which is operated by PCCW and Vuclip, is available in 15 markets across Asia and the Middle East. The series started shooting in July. The Bridge was originally created by Hans Rosenfeldt and produced by Sweden’s Filmlance International and Denmark’s Nimbus Film as Bron/Broen.

“HBO Asia is committed to quality original local programming and working with Viu on The Bridge is another step towards that,” said Jonathan Spink, CEO, HBO Asia. “This adaptation of The Bridge will add to our ever-growing line up of Asian Original content that will resonate with audiences in the region and around the world.”

“Our approach is not just to produce great content, but also continue investing in the local ecosystem by providing a platform for sustained growth. It is great to partner with HBO Asia on the Bridge, because they share our vision and passion when it comes to Original content,” said Kingsley Warner, Country Manager Malaysia and Executive Producer of The Bridge, Malaysia and Singapore.