Netflix finally nailed down details of its new weekly comedy show starring The Daily Show alum Hasan Minhaj. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, debuting Sunday, October 28, will explore the modern cultural and political landscape “with depth and sincerity,” Netflix described.

Last year, Minhaj got good reviews, and a Peabody Award, for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. He’s also known as the guy who gamely agreed to host the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, aka the First Annual Boycotted By POTUS Trump WHCD.

Minhaj was Jon Stewart’s last hire before exiting The Daily Show; Minhaj joined in November of ’14 and continued after Trevor Noah took over at host the following year.

Minhaj and his sketch comedy quartet, Goatface, will bring their wide-ranging brand of humor to Comedy Central for a one-hour special later this year. He’s also kicking off a 16-city North American Tour, Before The Storm, on August 11th.

Patriot Act will be executive produced by Minhaj, along with co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam. Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman also are EPs, as is Haven Entertainment’s Jennie Church-Cooper.

Jim Margolis is EP and showrunner.