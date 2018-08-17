It was time to bid goodbye tonight to The Daily Show comedy correspondent Hasan Minhaj, whose final report combined MoviePass and Obamacare into one super subscription.

Minhaj wrapped up a Daily Show career that began in 2014 and boomed from there. He is leaving to host a weekly comedy show, Patriot Act, on Netflix. The show will debut on Oct. 28 and explore the modern cultural and political landscape.

During his time on the Daily Show, Minhaj was the featured speaker at the 2017 White House Correspondents Dinner and launched his first stand-up comedy special, Homecoming King, on Netflix. The well-received show won a Peabody Award.