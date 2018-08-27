Netflix has closed a five-year exclusive overall deal with international bestselling author Harlan Coben. Under the multi-million pact, Netflix will work with Coben to develop 14 existing titles and future projects, including his upcoming novel Run Away, into English language and foreign language series, as well as films. Coben will serve as an executive producer on all projects, to premiere on Netflix around the world.

Coben’s thirty novels to date have sold over 75 million copies, translated into 43 languages. The deal with Netflix comes on the heels of two Coben limited series that have done well on the streaming platform, Safe, starring Michael C. Hall, which premiered earlier this year, and the 2015 French series No Second Chance.

Netflix will now have access to 14 other titles by Coben. The list does not include the popular Myron Bolitar series.

“Harlan’s page-turning crime novels are beloved by readers around the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals for Netflix. “We are excited to continue our partnership with him and develop his suspenseful thrillers into global Netflix originals.”

Coben’s novels also include Fool Me Once, Tell No One and Don’t Let Go. His new novel, Run Away, will be released by Grand Central Publishing on March 19, 2019.

“I loved working with the Netflix team on Safe, and seeing the fantastic audience response around the world,” says Coben, who created the series. “I’m thrilled to continue our relationship to create more original films and series with them on a global scale.”

Coben is repped by Gendler & Kelly.