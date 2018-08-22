EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Hannah Gadsby, the writer and stand-up comic whose Netflix special Nanette has been met with critical acclaim since it bowed in June on Netflix.

Part comedy special and part intimate storytelling, the show has resonated even among fellow comics with Gadsby’s honest and unapologetic stories including what it was like growing up on the small island of Tasmania, and how she’s since dealt with destructive cultural norms that enable sexism, homophobia and abuse. Nanette just won the Just For Laughs’ Special of the Year award, along with other honors.

The Aussie has been a fixture on the Aussie and UK comedy tour circuit, and has TV credits including Australian network ABC’s Please Like Me, where she both wrote and acted on. UTA will be tasked with translating her success to Hollywood.

Gadsby, meanwhile, is at work on a memoir, Ten Steps to Nanette, that will weave together the dark and comical moments in her life that led her to understand the damage society can inflict upon those that consider themselves “other.” The book is set to hit shelves next year in the U.S. via Ballantine, and in Australia and the UK via Allen & Unwin.

She remains managed globally by Token Artists and PBJ Management in the UK and lawyered by Jackoway Austen Tyerman. She’s also repped by ID PR.

Check out the Nanette trailer below: