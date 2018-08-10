Hand of God creator Ben Watkins has signed with WME for representation in all areas. He was previously with CAA.

Watkins most recently created and served as showrunner of Hand of God, which ran for two seasons on Amazon.

Through his recently launched banner Blue Monday Productions, Watkins and his producing partner Eli Dansky, have projects in active development for FX (Trainhoppers) and USA (Roar). Up next, Watkins will executive produce Apple’s anticipated upcoming series Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul.

Previously, Watkins rose from staff writer to executive producer over the seven-season run of USA’s hit series, Burn Notice. On the film side, Watkins wrote, co-directed and starred in the award-winning short Quest to Ref, which was a Sundance Film Festival official selection and won the American Black Film Festival.

When he’s not behind the camera, Watkins actively supports community programs and people who are looking to improve issues around civil rights, public education and homelessness.

Watkins continues to be repped by Hirsch Wallerstein.