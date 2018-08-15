Films by three female alumni of the Hamptons Film Festival’s screenwriters lab have been confirmed for the lineup of the festival’s 26th annual edition in October. They include Sara Colangelo’s The Kindergarden Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, which will open the 26th edition in October.

“Dead Pigs” Hamptons Film Festival

Other alums with films in the initial lineup unveiled today include a pair of pics that premiered this year at Sundance: Ísold Uggadóttir’s And Breathe Normally and Cathy Yan’s Dead Pigs. Yan was also the first recipient of support from the Melissa Mathison Fund, ​which supports female writers.

The festival, to be held this year over Columbus Day weekend October 4-8, also confirmed slots for the Oscar Wilde biopic The Happy Prince, starring Rupert Everett, Colin Firth and Emily Watson, which will screen in the fest’s Spotlight section; and the U.S. premiere of Cannes jury prize winner Capernaum from Nadine Labaki. Additional films include the U.S. premiere of Eva Trobisch’s All Good in the fest’s Narrative Competition lineup, and Ali Abbasi’s Border.

The Views from Long Island section will feature the East Coast Premiere of Michael Dweck’s stock-car documentary The Last Race. The Air, Land and Sea section will feature the U.S. premiere of Sasha Friedlander and Cynthia Wade’s documentary Grit, which explores the work of a young social and environmental activist in Indonesia after her village was buried by a toxic mudflow caused by oil drilling.