EXCLUSIVE: Here’s first footage of Maxine Peake (Peterloo) and TIFF Rising Star Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Maleficent) in Toronto-bound gothic drama Gwen.

Set in 19th Century Wales, Britannia actress Worthington-Cox plays a young girl trying to keep her family together in the face of her mother’s mysterious illness, her father’s absence and a ruthless mining company encroaching on their land.

UK writer-director William McGregor’s (Poldark) feature debut will play in Toronto’s Discovery section. Also starring are Richard Harrington(Hinterland), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Commuter), Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and newcomer Jodie Innes.

Pic was developed by the BFI and Endor Productions with Hilary Bevan Jones (Deep State) and Tom Nash (Deep State) as lead producers. The BFI’s Lizzie Francke, Paul Grindey and Charles Moore of Viewfinder Films, Fergus Haycock of Great Point Media and Adam Partridge of Ffilm Cymru Wales are executive producers. The production was co-financed by the BFI and Ffilm Cymru Wales. Great Point is also handling sales.