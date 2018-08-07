Guy Pearce is in talks to join Sony’s Vin Diesel-starring superhero film, Bloodshot, in which he will replace Michael Sheen who we hear had to exit the project due to scheduling and family conflicts. Dave Wilson is at the helm of the sci-fi actioner, which is being set up as a potential franchise.

Based on the Valiant comic book, the story centers around Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot, who is brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies’ use of nanotechnology and suffers total memory loss. Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become, with the help of a group of other augmented combatants called Chainsaw.

The Fast and the Furious producer Neal H. Moritz is producing the adaptation for Sony. Dan Mintz, who worked with Pearce on Iron Man 3 as an executive producer, is serving as Bloodshot‘s EP.

Pearce’s forthcoming slate that includes Brian De Palma’s Domino, Mary Queen of Scots, and the Netflix series The Innocents.