EXCLUSIVE: Young actress Zoe Colletti is attached as part of the ensemble cast of Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark, the Guillermo Del Toro-produced film based on the Alvin Schwartz’s internationally best-selling book of the same title. The Oscar-winning Shape Of Water director adapted the screenplay with Patrick Melton, Marcus Dunstan, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman.

Directed by André Øvredal, the film follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. Colletti will play Stella Michaels.

Sean Daniel, Elizabeth Grave, Jason F. Brown, and J. Miles Dale are producing the film as well. Shooting is slated to commence this month.

Entertainment One (eOne) and CBS Films are co-financing the project, with CBS Films distributing the feature in the U.S. via Lionsgate. eOne will release the pic in Canada, UK, Australia/New Zealand, Germany, Benelux, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark is expected to hit theaters next year.

Colletti, who co-starred in Sony’s Annie remake with Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, and Quvenzhane Wallis, will next be seen in Paul Dano’s directorial debut feature, Wildlife, and also appears opposite Jamie Bell, Vera Farmiga and Danielle Macdonald in the indie drama, Skin, which will premiere at TIFF next month.

She’s repped by Industry Entertainment, CESD, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.