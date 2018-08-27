Michael Garza

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the CBS Films/eOne feature adaptation of Alvin Schwartz’s YA novel series, has added Michael Garza (Wayward Pines, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), Austin Abrams (Brad’s Status, The Americans), Gabriel Rush (Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel), Austin Zajur (Fist Fight, Kidding), and Natalie Ganzhorn (Make it Pop, Wet Bum) to the cast as production commences this week. They join Zoe Colletti in the André Øvredal-directed movie, who Deadline exclusively announced last week.

Austin Abrams

In Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark a group of horrific deaths have impacted a small town and it’s up to a group of teens to solve them.

Gabriel Rush

“We spent months searching for and assembling the perfect group of actors to help us realize the most terrifying adaptation that we could conceive,” said André Øvredal. Producer and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro agreed, adding, “I am honored to support Andre’s vision and, with our partners, to bring the incredible world of Scary Stories to the screen.” Deadline first announced del Toro getting this project off the ground back in January 2016; the filmmaker has been a longtime fan of the book series and owns ten of the books’ original illustrations by Stephen Gammell.

Austin Zajur

Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman co-wrote the screenplay with The Shape of Water Oscar-winner del Toro and Patrick Melton & Marcus Dunstan, adapting from Schwartz’s books. Del Toro produces with Sean Daniel and Jason Brown of Hivemind along with Oscar-winner J. Miles Dale and Elizabeth Grave. Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing the project for CBS Films which will release the pic in the U.S. via their partnership with Lionsgate.

Natalie Ganzhorn

Garza is represented by Matt Fletcher at KMR Talent and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP. Abrams is repped by WME Entertainment, Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger Light LLP and is managed by Industry Entertainment. Rush is represented by Paradigm, John Shea at Frontier Booking International, Strong Management and Ryan Goodell at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Zajur is repped by CESD and is managed by Bercy Talent Management. Natalie Ganzhorn is represented by Daniel Abrams at Oscars, Abrams, Zimel + Associates.