To the surprise of no one, a small crew that was assembled for pre-production in Atlanta, GA on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have been dismissed in the wake of James Gunn’s firing from the Disney/Marvel film, Deadline has confirmed. This was a crew left over from when Gunn was set to oversee the film.

The threequel is on a temporary hold as the studio searches for another director on the project which Gunn scripted.

The GOTG films have amassed over $1.6 billion worldwide for the studio, and are a beloved franchise for Marvel fans. Finding a director who stokes that fanbase will be tricky so that Disney doesn’t have another Solo: A Star Wars Story debacle on its hands with the next GOTG. Solo suffered at the global box office ($392.6M) this summer in the wake of the studio changing up from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as directors to Ron Howard. The hand-off just didn’t go well with the greater Star Wars moviegoers. The GOTG cast rallied around Gunn’s reinstatement on social media with Dave Bautista continually slamming Disney. Reports have swirled lately that Disney just couldn’t walk back on their decision of firing Gunn over his bawdy tweets from earlier in his career, before his work on the Marvel movie.