Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista gleefully posted a bizarre video from journalist Mike Cernovich and his wife, fake-praising the Walt Disney Co. for siding with the controversial blogger over the dismissal of writer/director James Gunn from the franchise.

The video is somewhat insider baseball in the blogging world, as Cernovich claims a fellow blogger will be remembered for “doxxing” a 15-year-old, with Cernovich claiming not to care about perceptions.

Bautista, who plays super-strongman Drax in the film series, has been active on social media in defending Gunn, who was dismissed by Disney from future editions of Guardians after old tweets of questionable taste were brought to light by Cernovich and other bloggers. Gunn apologized for the comments and said they were jokes made when he was in a different stage of life. His dismissal has created polarized opinions on Disney’s actions, among them an open letter from members of the Guardians cast.

While Disney allegedly briefly reconsidered whether to bring Gunn back, it ultimately decided against the move. The company has since moved on, but has put production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on hold while things are sorted out.

Bautista’s tweet: