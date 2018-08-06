Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista amplified his dissatisfaction at the firing of director James Gun today via a Twitter post.

“I will do what I’m legally obligated to do, but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista said. He went on to call it “pretty nauseating” to work for “someone who’d empower a smear campaign by facists #cybernazis.”

Bautista, who plays super-strong Drax in the series, was earlier part of an open letter calling for Gunn’s reinstatement. He also previously spoke out on his own about Gunn, who was fired when a years-old series of tweets were discovered and ruled out-of-bounds by Disney.

Bautista, a former wrestler and mixed martial artist who began his ascension as an actor in that film series, previously tweeted, “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”