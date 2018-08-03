EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has opted not to move forward with drama series Guantanamo.

The pay cable network originally picked up the high-profile project from The Weinstein Company a year ago with a 10-episode series commitment. Created by Daniel Voll, it had Oscar winner Oliver Stone poised to direct the two-hour opening episode in his first foray into scripted TV.

In October, Guantanamo got engulfed in the Weinstein scandal when the mogul was accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and sexual assault. At the time, Showtime said that the project, which had set up a writers room, remained in development with no greenlight decision made, but the network made it clear that it would not proceed with the series if TWC remained involved.

I hear the TWC’s participation in Guantanamo has not been settled yet but Showtime has made a decision not to move forward with the series. It is unclear whether it will be shopped elsewhere. I hear Showtime’s decision was made before TWC’s sale to Lantern, which recently closed.

Created by showrunner Voll, Guantanamo focuses on the detainees held in the world’s most controversial prison and those who defend and condemn them. Alexandra Milchan produces with Weinstein Television.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was opened after the September 11 attacks to interrogate and imprison suspects in the war on terror. Human rights organizations condemn the treatment, including various forms of torture, of the 780 prisoners held at Guantanamo. In 2009, President Barack Obama vowed to close the camp, but was met with opposition. During Obama’s administration, the number of inmates was reduced from about 245 to 41. In January 2018, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep the prison camp open indefinitely. In May, the first prisoner was transferred during Trump’s term, reducing the number of inmates to 40.