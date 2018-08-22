Stampede, Greg Silverman’s newly formed entertainment media company, has optioned the film rights to Kevin Wignall’s upcoming novel When We Were Lost.

The book tells the story of 19 teenagers who survive a plane crash bound for Costa Rica. Part Lord of the Flies, part Lost, the story, the teenagers are forced into survival mode, relationships evolve, and bonds are made while the hope of being rescued dims each day. When We Were Lost hits store shelves in the spring of 2019 from Jimmy Paterson Books (an imprint of Little, Brown).

Stampede recently snapped up the rights to the female-driven horror thriller, This Red Fire by author Nicolina Torres as well as James Riley’s young adult fantasy series Revenge of Magic and Minnie Darke’s twisted romantic comedy Star-Crossed.

Stampede was founded by former Warner Bros. Pictures CEO & Co-Chairman Greg Silverman and Gideon Yu, former CFO of Facebook and YouTube and Co-Owner of the San Francisco 49ers, as its Co-Chairman and lead investor. The recent romantic comedy hit Crazy Rich Asians was greenlit during Silverman’s tenure at Warners as well August’s big shark pic The Meg.

ICM Partners repped the sale of When We Were Lost to Stampede. Wignall’s recent book To Die in Vienna was recently sold to Focus Features with Jake Gyllenhaal starring in and producing.