Netflix continues to build a talent roster and to make a push in animation, signing a multi-year overall deal with Alex Hirsch, creator of the cult Disney Channel/Disney XD animated series Gravity Falls.

Under the pact, Hirsch will exclusively develop new series and feature films for the streaming platform, switching from children to adult animation.

“Alex is an imaginative storyteller with new ideas who’s quickly developed a reputation as a fresh new voice in animation,” said Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with him as we continue expanding our adult animated slate.”

Hirsch is a writer, director, producer, and author best known for creating and voicing the Annie and BAFTA award-winning animated series, Gravity Falls, which ran for two seasons on Disney Channel and Disney XD. He was in his 20s when he created the series, inspired by his own childhood, and was hailed as a fresh new voice in animation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the amazing roster of talent coming to Netflix”, said Hirsch. “Plus it couldn’t hurt to be on The Algorithm’s good side before The Singularity hits. Awesome things are coming!”

Hirsch is repped by UTA and Morris Yorn.