EXCLUSIVE: The Jason Stone-directed sci-fi thriller At First Light has been acquired by Gravitas Ventures. The Red Arrow Studios company landed U.S., Australia, and New Zealand rights to the film which made its world premiere at SXSW. At First Light will be released in theaters and available on demand Sept. 28.

Written and helmed by Stone, At First Light follows Sean (Théodore Pellerin) and Alex (Stefanie Scott) as they go on the run after Alex has a close encounter with mysterious orbs of light that leave her with extraordinary powers. As they flee from their families, the police and a covert government agency, Alex and Sean find themselves at the center of an unprecedented event in human history. As her powers grow stronger and more dangerous, Sean must decide whether staying with Alex and discovering the truth behind her transformation is worth dying for.

“We were drawn to this coming-of-age sci-fi thriller because of its emotional journey, exceptional special effects, and the opportunity to work with Jason Stone and the talented filmmaking team that he has assembled,” said Nolan Gallagher, Founder and CEO at Gravitas Ventures.

Stone adds, “It’s been a crazy adventure just getting this movie made and we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Nolan and the entire Gravitas team to take it out into the world.”

The film also stars Kate Burton, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Percy Hynes White. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serves as executive producer and Chris Ferguson is the producer.

Gallagher from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance.

Watch the trailer below.