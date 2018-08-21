EXCLUSIVE: Fargo and The Good Doctor actor Graham Verchere has landed the male lead alongside America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal in Stargirl, an original feature for Disney’s forthcoming streaming platform. The pic is based on Jerry Spinelli’s YA novel of the same title, which Julia Hart is directing.

It’s is a story of discovery: of high school, of music, of the importance of connection, and of what it means to love and be loved. Verchere will star as Leo Borlock who, in a world where the spaces grow bigger even as they get smaller, meets Stargirl Caraway (VanderWaal), a bright, authentic light who breaks through the sea of teenage confusion.

Kristin Hahn adapted the screenplay which was polished by Hart and her partner Jordan Horowitz, who also serves as the film’s exec producer.

Filming is slated to being next month with The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman producing in association with Hahn’s Hahnscape Entertainment.

Verchere is repped by Industry Entertainment and Pacific Artists Management.