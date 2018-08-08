Gordon Ramsay’s son Jack and Phoenix Chi, daughter of Spice Girl and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B are two of the celebrity offspring that will front a Sliding Doors-style format produced by Ramsay’s own production company.

Jack Ramsay and Phoenix Chi will be joined by Bethany Mone, daughter of millionaire Ultimo founder Michelle Mone and Ria Ince, daughter of former Manchester United and England football captain Paul Ince in Born Famous.

The four-part series, produced by All3Media joint venture Studio Ramsay, will take the four youngsters and immerse them in the life that they might have had if they had not been born to celebrities and millionaires.

They will be sent to the communities their parents grew up in, to discover what their own lives would be like today and question how different it is being young in modern Britain from when their parents were growing up. The teens will have their ‘alternative life’ mapped out for them by leading social mobility experts.

Ramsay will live in Bretch Hill, Oxfordshire where his father lived as a teen before he found success, Chi will spend time in Leeds, Mone will go back to the East End of Glasgow and Ince will live in Dagenham, Essex.

Born Famous was commissioned by Channel 4 Education commissioning editor Emily Jones and will be executive produced by Chris Brogden and Helen Cooke.

Jones said, “There is a myth that talent will out whatever the circumstances. Using extraordinary access so some of our most successful celebrities, Born Famous is a novel way to explore the degree to which we’re all in denial about how hard it is to be young today.”

Cooke added, “We’re hugely excited to be making this inspiring series which shows some of our biggest celebrities in a way you have never seen, through the eyes of their teenage children. It promises to be compelling TV as the famous teens come to terms with their own privilege, whilst delivering searingly honest accounts of what it is like for young people growing up in Britain today.”