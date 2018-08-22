Good Behavior creator and showrunner Chad Hodge has signed an overall deal with Tomorrow Studios, Marty Adelstein’s studio partnership with ITV Studios, which produces the TNT drama series starring Michelle Dockery. Under the pact, Hodge and will create new series for the studio via his Storyland banner, along with supervising development and executive producing series with other writers.

Hodge executive produces Good Behavior alongside Adelstein and Tomorrow Studios’ President Becky Clements. The series, for which Hodge received a WGA Award nomination for best episodic drama, wrapped its second season in December 2017. TNT has not yet made a decision on the show’s fate beyond that, though TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly told Deadline in May that the network is trying “to properly bring it to a conclusion” with a final installment for the cult favorite. I hear there had been conversations with other platforms about possibly taking in the series whose Live+same day ratings have been low but its performance has been solid in delayed viewing and streaming, drawing younger viewers.

“Chad combines being an amazing writer and the consummate showrunner with being a great person,” said Adelstein. “After working together on Good Behavior, extending our relationship to an overall deal was essential as I couldn’t imagine him doing future projects with anyone else. He makes the very difficult task of running shows look easy and his taste in material is unsurpassed. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Chad.”

This marks the first overall deal for Tomorrow Studios, which also has upcoming series Snowpiercer on TNT and Hanna on Amazon.

“Marty and Becky are the creative partners every creator/showrunner dreams of having,” said Hodge. “After our collaboration on Good Behavior, I can’t imagine doing another series without them. I’ve never wanted to be tied to one studio until now. I’ve found my perfect home. It’s also important to me that each unique project finds the home it deserves, so the independent model of Tomorrow Studios is perfect because it allows us to sell anywhere.”

Prior to Good Behavior, Hodge created and executive-produced Wayward Pines for Fox, The Playboy Club for NBC, and Runaway for the CW. He also co-wrote the book for the Broadway stage adaptation of Irving Berlin’s 1942 movie-musical classic Holiday Inn. On the film side, Hodge penned the recently released The Darkest Minds for 20th Century Fox, based on the books by Alexandra Bracken. Hodge also wrote and is set to direct the film Anita, about singer and orange juice spokeswoman Anita Bryant, who rocketed to global attention as an outspoken opponent of gay rights when she led the 1977 “Save Our Children” campaign.

Hodge is repped by WME and attorney Michael Fuller.