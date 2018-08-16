EXCLUSIVE: Goldie Hawn has signed with ICM Partners, the move coming after she starred opposite Amy Schumer in 20th Century Fox’s comedy Snatched.

Hawn won a best supporting actress Oscar and Golden Globe for 1969’s Cactus Flower, and was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar and Golden Globe for 1981’s Private Benjamin, in her most memorable role. Before Snatched, a road trip comedy in which she played Schumer’s mother, Hawn’s previous film was 2002’s The Banger Sisters.

She was a producer on 2002’s Emmy-winning The Matthew Shepard Story, and also oversees the Hawn Foundation, which she founded in 2003 to focus on children and education.

Hawn remains managed by Jason Weinberg.