Empire alum Malik Yoba is set for a recurring role opposite Brandon Micheal Hall in CBS drama series God Friended Me, from Alcatraz co-creators Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, director Marcos Siega, Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Lilien and Wynbrandt and directed by Siega, God Friended Me is described as a humorous, uplifting series that explores questions of faith, existence and science. It centers on Miles (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he is “friended” by God on Facebook. Unwittingly, he becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

Yoba will play Miles’ uncle Terrence, with whom he has a special bond.

The cast also includes Suraj Sharma and Javicia Leslie.

Yoba is known for his work on New York Undercover and his recent series regular role on Fox’s hit drama series Empire. He can most recently be seen recurring on Tracy’s Morgan’s comedy series The Last O.G., Netflix’s Seven Seconds and a guest-starring role on Fox’s Gotham. On the big screen he can next be seen in the Archer film production Wake Up. He’s repped by Kieran Maguire at The Arlook Group and Innovative.

God Friended Me premieres September 30 on CBS.