In the spirit of its social media spin, the CBS drama God Friended Me will have a special premiere across multiple platforms including Twitter, Facebook Premieres, Instagram’s IGTV, CBS All Access, and CBS.com beginning Aug. 31 ahead of its Sept. 30 premiere.

The new series will also be available on the CBS app as well as multiple EST platforms including iTunes, Vudu, Google and Sony starting Aug. 31 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT.

“This is a show that deserves advance exposure. Once people see God Friended Me, they respond to its positive and life-affirming values,” said George Schweitzer, President, CBS Marketing Group. “Our marketing strategy is to get it previewed a full month early – free and uninterrupted – so viewers can sample it for themselves and help spread the word to friends and family before the broadcast premiere.”

Starring Brandon Micheal Hall, God Friended Me is a humor-tinged uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from “God” and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him.

The series also stars Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. It is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. The series was created by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and is executive produced by Lilien, Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega.