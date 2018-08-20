Netflix has picked up a third season of its Emmy-nominated comedy series GLOW. The cast gathered to announce the renewal Monday in a video posted on social media. You can watch below.

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

The series was recently nominated for six Emmys, including outstanding comedy series, directing for Jesse Peretz and supporting actress for Betty Gilpin.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley are executive producers alongside Flahive and Mensch, who serve as showrunners.