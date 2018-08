EXCLUSIVE: The layoffs at Global Road has begun in the UK. Trying to get a fix on how many have been laid off, but those who are getting sacked will get zero severance. That was mandated by the banks that took over last week and is trying to stanch the bleeding that was exacerbated by last weekend’s tanking of A.X.L. It is expected to get worse today on these shores, and sources expect clarity on a looming Chapter 11 filing. Stay tuned.