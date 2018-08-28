EXCLUSIVE UPDATE, 11:30 AM: We understand that at least 60 U.S. Global Road staffers are to be let go in addition to at least five in the UK. That’s around half the total workforce. The culls come from domestic theatrical, production and distribution. Many workers have been told this is their last week, and none are due to get severance pay. Some are even being told today is their last day.

Key senior execs are being kept on to steer what remains of the ship, but the abruptness of the move has left many angered and at a loss.

“It’s f*cked up,” one departing employee told us. “They know they are breaking laws by not offering any severance or consultation. I don’t even have a termination letter. It’s not clear why some have been let go and others kept on. My colleagues and I are discussing possible next steps. Those at the top need to take responsibility for this. It’s not only on Donald Tang, [CEO] Rob Friedman has to take his lumps too. Many of the staff have families to feed and trusted these guys. This should have been foreseen or handled differently.”

It’s still early in Los Angeles, but sources said that a number of employees are already putting together a class action claim against Tang Media Partners, under the California WARN Act. That requires companies to provide 60 days notice before a mass layoff, which constitutes 50 or more people over a 30-day period. So this is going to get uglier as it moves along. Some are saying that Tang has been nowhere to be found and the whole thing is as impersonal as it is abrupt. Stay tuned.

No comment from Global Road. We’ll update when we have more.

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, 9:50 AM: The layoffs at Global Road has begun in the UK. Trying to get a fix on how many have been laid off, but those who are getting sacked will get zero severance. That was mandated by the banks that took over last week and that are trying to stanch the bleeding exacerbated by last weekend’s tanking of A.X.L. It is expected to get worse today on these shores, and sources expect clarity on a looming Chapter 11 filing. Stay tuned.