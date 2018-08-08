Glenn Close will be this year’s honoree of New York’s Museum of the Moving Image 32nd annual Salute. Past honorees have included Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Jimmy Stewart and Warren Beatty, among others.

“Glenn Close is one of the most acclaimed actresses of our time, with nominations for six Academy Awards, twelve Golden Globes, twelve Emmys, and four Tonys,” said Ivan L. Lustig, Co-Chairman of the Museum’s Board of Trustees. “Whatever the role, from her star-making performances in The Big Chill and Fatal Attraction to her unforgettable portrayal of Patty Hewes in Damages, she commands our attention through the brilliance and emotional power of her work.”

The announcement was made by Lustig and Carl Goodman, the Museum’s Executive Director.

Set for December 3, the Salute dinner will feature clips from Close’s career introduced by her friends and colleagues, as well as the award presentation.

“Glenn Close has a special place in the cultural life of New York, balancing her work in movies and television with her devotion to live theater,” Goodman said.

The New York tribute will follow Close’s performance in the Public Theater’s New York premiere of Jane Anderson’s play Mother of the Maid. Directed by Matthew Penn, the play, starring Close as a peasant woman whose faith is upended as she deals with the baffling journey of her odd and extraordinary daughter (that would be Joan of Arc), runs Sept. 25 to Nov. 18.

Other past honorees of the museum Salute include Annette Bening, Tom Cruise, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro, Robin Williams, Goldie Hawn, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Steve Martin, Julianne Moore, Al Pacino, Sidney Poitier and Julia Roberts.