Glen Powell already is set to play a Korean War fighter pilot in Devotion, now he’s ready for takeoff in a more modern vehicle. The Hidden Figures and Everybody Wants Some!! actor is in negotiations to join the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount’s sequel to the 1986 smash.

Powell is joining Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer from the original pic, along such franchise rookies as Jennifer Connolly and Miles Teller, who’ll play the son of ace pilot Goose (Anthony Edwards in Top Gun). Whether Powell works in a cockpit for this pic in unclear as his role is marked top secret for now.

Joe Kosinski (Oblivion, Tron: Legacy) is directing. Jerry Bruckheimer produces with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison. Top Gun: Maverick opens on July 12, 2019.

Powell stars in the Netflix pic Stir It Up, and his other credits include The Bad Guys, Sand Castle and Sqcrea Queens. THR first reported his casting.