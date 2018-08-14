Vision Films has acquired U.S. rights to Glass Jaw, an action drama directed by Jeff Celentano. Lee Kholafai, Korrina Rico, Jon Gries, Jaime Camil and Reynaldo Gallegos topline the boxing pic, which is produced by Steve Perry (True Romance) and Zeus Zamani. It will hit theaters day-and-date with VOD on October 26.

Kholafai plays a one-time boxing champ who goes to prison and loses everything. After his release, he fights to redeem his reputation, his belt and his one true love. Mark Rolston, Vernon Wells, Steven Williams and rapper Boosie Badazz co-star.

Dan Gatsby, Raj Tandon, Jaison Robinson, Frank Wadi and Tommy Vlahopoulos are executive producers.

Vision Films’ recent pickups include thriller The Scent of Rain & Lightning and documentary A Dying King: The Shah Of Iran.

Check out the trailer above.