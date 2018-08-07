An open letter provided to Deadline and signed by nearly 50 production companies, talent agencies and advocacy organizations urges Hollywood to provide trans people a place at the table so that trans “knowledge, talent and stories” can improve Hollywood’s portrayals of trans people.

The letter was first provided to, and published by, Deadline’s sister publication Variety. Read it below, in full.

The letter was led by 5050by2020, a strategic initiative within TIME’S UP that advocates for increased inclusion of women, people of color, and LGBTQ people, and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization.

The letter the was signed by a significant line-up of important and influential agencies and companies, including CAA, ICM, Ryan Murphy Productions, Apatow Productions, UTA, WME, Ava DuVernay’s Array Alliance, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, and Norman Lear’s Act III. Other organizations include the Casting Society of America, Participant Media, and SAG-AFTRA.

“We believe that we are at an unprecedented cultural moment — a moment when we can ask Hollywood to use its power to improve the lives of trans people by changing America’s understanding about who trans people are,” the letter reads in part. “We want to help you tell our rich and diverse stories, and we need your help to do it.”

Here is the letter, in full: