The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office’s has declined to move forward on criminal charges against Murray Miller, a former writer/executive producer on HBO’s Lena Dunham series Girls. He was accused last fall by actress Aurora Perrineau of sexually assaulting her in 2012 when she was 17.

Miller’s case was one of four rejected Friday by the Los Angeles D.A. Office’s task force, formed in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement and the influx of allegations in Hollywood. Others dismissals today involved rocker Marilyn Manson and rapper ASAP Bari.

Perrineau filed a sexual assault complaint against Miller in November with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The case was turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department for investigation. Miller denied the allegations at the time, calling the claims “outrageous.”

The Los Angeles D.A. Office’s sex assault task force today filed paperwork that noted the statute of limitations on the case had expired, and also that “based on the evidence presented, which included Victim, Suspect and witness statements, there are inconsistencies which cannot be overcome. For those reasons, “the People would not be able to prove this crime beyond a reasonable doubt, and prosecution is declined.”

Dunham and her Girls co-showrunner Jenni Konner defended Murray back in November, saying in part that “During every time of change there are also incidences of the culture, in its enthusiasm and zeal, taking down the wrong targets. We believe, having worked closely with him for more than half a decade, that this is the case with Murray Miller.” She later backed off from defending him in the wake of online criticism.

Before Girls, Miller was a writer-producer on Fox’s animated series American Dad! and King of the Hill.

On Thursday, the D.A. said new cases involving Harvey Weinstein, Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson were officially under review.