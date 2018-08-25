Ginuwine is looking to do more unscripted TV, with the R&B star signing a deal with producer Bungalow Media + Entertainment to develop new projects in the genre. The pact comes after he starred earlier this year on Bravo’s docuseries Your Husband Is Cheating on Us and Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

Bungalow’s recent unscripted series include NBC’s Give, PBS’ Landmarks Live in Concert, Travel Channel’s 36 Hours with the New York Times and Cooking Channel’s Big Bad BBQ Brawl. The company’s scripted credits include Fox’s APB and the Clive Owen-starring The Confirmation among others. It is now producing The Preppie Murder, a multi-part docuseries for Sundance TV.

“Ginuwine is a titan of the R&B industry and we are proud to be working with such an amazing talent and brand himself,” Bungalow CEO Robert Friedman said.

Said Ginuwine: “I am thrilled to be partnering with such a successful production company. Bungalow’s deep-seated relationships and incredible track record will be beneficial in expanding my footprint in the world of unscripted entertainment.”

Ginuwine’s talent agency Buchwald brokered the deal.

Ginuwine broke out in hip-hop R&B in 1996 with the double-platinum album Ginuwine…The Bachelor, which was produced by Timbaland and featured the smash “Pony.” He has released seven albums along with 2013’s Three Kings, a collaboration with Tyrese and Tank that earned a Grammy nomination. He continues to tour.