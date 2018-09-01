Gettin’ The Band Back Together, the rock musical that just opened August 13 at the Belasco Theatre, has set its last performance for Sunday, September 30. It will have played 30 previews and 40 performances. The producers announced the decision Friday.

“It’s not just the money (although that’s a major part of it, for sure), but when a team of the most creative people you know spends years of their lives working toward a common goal, and it doesn’t turn out the way you all dreamed..it’s heart-crushing,” producer Ken Davenport wrote candidly in a blog post about the decision, which he said made over the past 24 hours.

Davenport said the call was especially tough as he said “surveys of actual Telecharge ticket buyers and got a 98.2% positive rating, and an exceptionally high “Net Promoter Score.” (How likely they are to tell their friends and family to get tickets.),” he said.

“But, for a whole bunch of other reasons, (many of which we can’t control, from seasonality to critics and so on) we can’t get the sales traction we need as fast as we need it. That’s also a statistical fact.”

Band, wrote Deadline’s theater critic Greg Evans, is an intentionally over-the-top tale in which newly jobless 40-year-old Manhattan stockbroker Mitch Papadopoulos (Mitchell Jarvas) moves back in with his New Jersey mom (Marilu Henner), meets up with old high school buddies, reunites with the girl who got away and, of course, lives out the musical’s title to win a local Battle of the Bands. Various homes are at stake, old grudges reactivated, personal futures endangered and marriages (or prospects thereof) placed at risk.

Tony winner John Rando directs and Chris Bailey choreographs the musical, which features original music and lyrics by Mark Allen, a book by Davenport and The Grundleshotz, with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan, Paul Whitty, Sawyer Nunes, Kelli Barrett, Becca Kötte, Garth Kravits, Tamika Lawrence, Noa Solorio and Brandon Williams also star.

The cast also includes Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward and Tad Wilson.