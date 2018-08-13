Veteran communications executive George Cabico has joined The Lippin Group as Senior Vice President. Based in Los Angeles, Cabico will work across the company’s television and corporate entertainment client roster. The announcement was made today by the firm’s Chairman and CEO Dick Lippin, to whom Cabico reports.

Cabico most recently led consumer publicity and trade communications at Amazon Studios. While helping ramp up the Originals publicity team, he spearheaded a number of press campaigns for Prime Original series, including Sneaky Pete co-created by Bryan Cranston, Goliath starring Billy Bob Thornton, as well as The Man in the High Castle, Catastrophe, Bosch, Patriot, Good Girls Revolt, The Last Tycoon and Hand of God, in addition to early initiatives for upcoming series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Matthew Weiner anthology The Romanoffs and Carnival Row. During his time at Amazon, he was also an active part of the team that launched Emmy and Golden Globe winning series Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle, and oversaw press strategy for the kids and family division.

Prior to Amazon, Cabico spent six years most recently as Director, Communications at Viacom’s Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite. There, he led campaigns for the network’s series, specials and TV movies, including Nick at Nite original family comedies See Dad Run and Instant Mom, and Nickelodeon live-action and animated series. Previously, he was at BWR Public Relations where he managed the firm’s television and corporate entertainment accounts, including American Idol, HBO Documentaries, Starz’s Head Case, MTV’s The Real World, VH1’s My Fair Brady, nationally syndicated series Good Day Live and Judge Alex, in addition to numerous projects with Bunim-Murray Productions, World Wrestling Entertainment and National Lampoon. Cabico began his career at Twentieth Television and Fox Television Stations, supporting publicity and communications for Fox’s syndication arm and owned-and-operated station group.

“George’s deep and diverse entertainment publicity background leading consumer and trade campaigns will be a valuable asset to our clients,” said Lippin. “His fresh perspective, coupled with his strong acumen and relationships, are a great complement to the team.”