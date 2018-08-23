EXCLUSIVE: They re-activated the late Garry Shandling’s Twitter feed this past March to share some of the comedian’s thoughts from his personal journals and about his comedic process, and now the Shandling Estate along with his friends Bruce Grayson and Suli McCullough are launching a new Garry Shandling website site: GarryShandling.com. The website went live at 9 AM today.

“The site is being launched to give people access to Garry’s writings, both comedy notes and journals,” said Bill Isaacson who was not only Shandling’s lawyer but also a good friend. “So it’s really for two kinds of people, some who just want to smile and others who can learn from his comedic process and journey.”

Isaacson said while other estates send letters and writings to libraries, Shandling’s material is now online for anyone to read and share. “Eventually, the hard copies will go to a library,” he said.

The website includes stand-up videos, writings, excerpt’s from Shandling’s personal journals and photos from his childhood, high school and college days along with those he took with friends from both his professional and personal lives.

GarryShandling.com will offer a library of materials for comics who want to study his writings to help and inspire them on their comedic paths while being kind of a one-stop culmination of all things Garry. The site is beginning with a limited amount of material but will continue to grow. (As everyone knows who knew Shandling well, he saved almost everything).

Shandling’s life was chronicled in Judd Apatow’s thoughtful, four-and-a-half-hour documentary tribute The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, which premiered on HBO in March and is now Emmy nominated for Outstanding Documentary (for HBO and Apatow Productions), Documentary Directing (Apatow), and Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Joe Beshenkovsky).

“We’re just trying to fill in the spaces of time in Garry’s life that was not covered in the documentary,” said Grayson. “We keep finding these gems of wisdom in his journals and his legal pads, so there will be more information added over time.”

“We’ve just found so much special material that it would a crime for it to disappear back into a box,” added Apatow. “I think it’s great that they are doing this website. (Garry’s material) will inspire people. There’s going to be a book, too — a scrapbook of journal photos and some of what we’ve found — so it will not only be in the book, but it will also live on the website so people will be inspired by Garry’s spiritual journey as well.”

Shandling died at the age of 66 of pulmonary thrombosis on March 24, 2016. While he was considered one of the best and most influential comedians in history, having changed the television landscape with such indelible originality as It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and The Larry Sanders Show, he was also a deeply spiritual and generous person. He taught his friends and colleagues many lessons over the years, but above all: Be Present, Be Authentic, Understand Your Intent, Show Gratitude, Help Others, and remember that There’s No Place for Fear In Creativity.