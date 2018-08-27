Fans of Game of Thrones are thirsty for any footage or information from the eighth and final season of the critically acclaimed fantasy series — and HBO has delivered the goods! Kind of.

In a sizzle reel of their menu of programming for 2019, a scant amount of footage is folded into the cabler’s potpourri of shows. There are glimpses from previous seasons and the upcoming season of the series based on the George RR Martin novels. At first sight, they don’t tell us anything, but diehard GoT fans will certainly attempt to breakdown and give their take on that two-second embrace between Jon and Sansa or that villainous glare from Cersei.

But alas, we’ll have to wait for winter to come April 2019 — the unofficial date of the drama’s return.

In addition to GoT, the video is a delicious buffet of HBO programming which includes teases of new and old shows. We catch Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in scenes from Big Little Lies and a look at Bill Hader in Barry. We get another look at Mahershala Ali in the third season of True Detective (watch the full trailer here) and see Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the new season of Veep. Other returning shows include Room 104, The Deuce, and the return of Flight of the Conchords. HBO also packs in cuts from upcoming movies and shows including Jane Fonda in Five Acts, The Shop, Pod Save America, Camping, My Brilliant Friend, and My Dinner with Herve.

Watch the video above.