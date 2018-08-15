Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise producer Galen Walker is teaming on a co-development and co-production deal with Canada-based ToonBox Entertainment, the animation producer behind The Nut Job movies. The pact will see projects under Walker’s GAMA Entertainment carrying over to ToonBox, with the first feature film, Once Upon a Zodiac, slated to go into production this month.

Walker produced Michael Bay and Platinum Dunes’ 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Paramount, with the reboot grossing $493.3 million worldwide. He also produced the 2016 sequel ($245.6M) as well as the 2007 animated TMNT feature at Warner Bros.

ToonBox was most recently behind The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature, which bowed in August 2017 and has grossed $65.1 million worldwide.

“I am thrilled to partner with ToonBox Entertainment, a leading animation studio dedicated to creating extraordinary original feature films, which aligns with my vision,” Walker said in a release announcing the deal. “In addition to the creative talent of their studio, I have never seen a more innovative technical pipeline offered to an animated filmmaker, it is simply brilliant.”

Said ToonBox CEO and founder Hong Kim: “Galen possesses a wealth of experience and a track record in this industry. We are very proud to welcome Galen Walker’s collaboration and leadership as part of our creative fold and process to produce high-quality animation content worldwide.”