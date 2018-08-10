Gal Gadot revealed today that she is voicing the character Shank in Disney’s upcoming Thanksgiving animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. She’ll play a tough and talented driver in an intense and gritty online racing game called “Slaughter Race”.

Gadot’s scene is described as follows: Ralph and Vanellope encounter Shank and her unusual cohorts when they venture to the internet in search of a replacement part for Vanellope’s game, “Sugar Rush.” Shank has a reputation as a tough-as-nails street racer, and Vanellope finds herself up against her.

“She is the coolest character in this world of Slaughter Race,” said director Rich Moore about Gadot’s character. “Shank’s lived a lot, she’s seen a lot, yet she’s got nothing but kindness in her heart—that’s the duality of that character.”

Said Gadot, “Shank is amazing at driving cars and has this bad-girl vibe to her. But as the movie goes on you realize how fun, wise and warm she really is on the inside, which is what I like most about her.”

Ralph director/writer Phil Johnston said about Gadot, “There’s so much texture to her voice and so much living in her voice. If Ralph is Vanellope’s big-brother figure, we wanted a big-sister figure. We wanted someone that Vanellope would look up to, and Gal is definitely someone kids—and a lot of adults I know—aspire to emulate. I can’t imagine anyone else embodying that part.”

John C. Reilly returns as Ralph, and Sarah Silverman as Vanellope. The sequel opens on Nov. 21. Wreck-It Ralph made $471.2M at the global box office, 40% in U.S./Canada with $189.4M.

Below is Gadot’s social media post: