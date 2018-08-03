FX has given a series order to Devs, a drama from Alex Garland, the award-winning writer-director of sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, DNA TV and Scott Rudin Productions, and set the cast. Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina, Maniac, Crazy Rich Asians), Nick Offerman (Fargo, Parks and Recreation) Jin Ha (Jesus Christ Superstar Live) , Zach Grenier (The Good Wife, Deadwood), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Ladybird, Fences), Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale, On the Basis of Sex) and Alison Pill (American Horror Story: Cult, Snowpiercer), will star in the eight-episode limited series, which will premiere on FX in 2019. The project had previously gotten a pilot order, but after seeing all the scripts, the decision was made to go straight to series and the pilot was never shot. The pickup was announced today at TCA.

FX

In Devs, which will be produced by FX Productions, a young computer engineer, Lily (Mizuno) investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, which she believes is behind the disappearance of her boyfriend.

Offerman will play Forest, the CEO of Amaya, whose obsession is the covert work of the company’s development division.

Ha is Jamie, a gifted cyber security specialist, who is Lily’s former boyfriend.

Grenier will play Kenton. Terse, dry and dangerous , Kenton is the head of security at Amaya.

Henderson is Stewart, a cultured intellectual from another era and one of the top technical minds working in Amaya’s secret development division.

Spaeny will portray Lyndon, a young, brilliant, and stubborn employee who works in Amaya’s secret development division.

Pill will play Katie, a gifted quantum physicist tapped by Forest to be his second in command at Amaya.

Garland will executive produce, along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, Eli Bush and Scott Rudin with whom he partnered with on features Annihilation and Ex Machina, and Eli Bush.

“After reading all 8 scripts and hearing Alex’s brilliant vision and commitment to direct all of the epsiodes, it was an easy decision to order Devs to series.” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. “Alex is a visionary artist who with his partners has put together a stellar cast. We are grateful to Alex, Andrew, Allon, Scott, Eli and the brilliant casting team led by Carmen Cuba.”