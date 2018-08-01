Veteran publicity and marketing executive Christine Shaw has been named Senior Vice President of Communications for FX Networks. In her new role, Shaw will be responsible for strategy and oversight of the network and studio’s corporate communications, trade advertising, talent relations, events, awards campaigns and public affairs. She will report to John Solberg, Executive Vice President of Communications, FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Christine has an outstanding track record and she will be a terrific addition to our team as we continue to strive to provide best-in-class service for our talent and journalists,” said Solberg. “Her expertise in communications and brand strategy will be invaluable as we expand the scope of our programming for FX Networks.”

Shaw moves to FX from FremantleMedia North America where she served as SVP of Communications and Marketing. In addition to overseeing the company’s corporate communications strategy, as well as publicity and marketing for FMNA’s series, Shaw handled the communications and marketing rollout for the critically praised series American Gods. She also oversaw the branding campaign for FMNA’s first entry into the channels business with the 2015 launch of retro game show network, BUZZR.

Her previous positions include Vice President of Communications at BBC Worldwide where she was credited with innovative media campaigns for shows such as Dancing with the Stars, Da Vinci’s Demons and Top Gear. Shaw also oversaw publicity for BBC Worldwide Digital Entertainment and Games, managing campaigns for leading interactive and digital products based on key brands such as Doctor Who, Dancing with the Stars, Top Gear and Lonely Planet.

Earlier in her career Shaw was with Murphy O’Brien Public Relations and Rogers & Cowan in the Television, Digital and Integrated Marketing division.